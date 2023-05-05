"Repetitive," "Snooze fest" - Fans blast sharp decline in The Bloodline following major moment

WWE WrestleMania 39 turned out to be a successful show for the company. However, fans believe that storylines involving The Bloodline have been going downhill ever since The Show of Shows.

The Usos took on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 and lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night 1 of the show.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2. However, he needed the help of The Bloodline to go over The American Nightmare.

The Tribal Chief has been off television since The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Paul Heyman has been leading The Usos and Solo Sikoa to build some new storylines. Many fans are not enjoying how things have been playing out in recent weeks.

A Twitter user recently asked their followers how The Bloodline is doing after WrestleMania. The tweet received mostly negative responses.

Many fans believed that the repetitive booking was not helping The Usos and Solo Sikoa. They also believed that Solo was being over-exposed in The Tribal Chief’s absence. The entire storyline is getting stale, and the faction should have broken up at 'Mania.

Check out the tweets below:

Fan2.0 @Fan_2o @slate_s42 Lowkey repetitive, I try to find the good in it all but it’s kinda hard to hype it up. I hope they got something big coming up soon @slate_s42 Lowkey repetitive, I try to find the good in it all but it’s kinda hard to hype it up. I hope they got something big coming up soon

Veezy World Peace 🌎 @NotoriousVIC007 @slate_s42 It’s been meh so far. I respect Roman being on vacation but the story needs his presence to keep up the drama. Otherwise, it’s just the same story we’ve been telling since the Royal Rumble. I’m ready for them to move on from this chapter. @slate_s42 It’s been meh so far. I respect Roman being on vacation but the story needs his presence to keep up the drama. Otherwise, it’s just the same story we’ve been telling since the Royal Rumble. I’m ready for them to move on from this chapter.

Dalton @RedDragon733 @slate_s42 They’ve been running in a hamster wheel with no clear direction @slate_s42 They’ve been running in a hamster wheel with no clear direction

All the members of The Bloodline are extremely talented and have done well in the past. While it’s good to see them working together, WWE needs to reduce the number of times they have to work together to overcome their opponents.

The Bloodline will compete in a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash

Over the past several weeks, fans have seen Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle work together to overcome The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Their rivalry has been picking up slowly, but the flare is still not there.

At WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, the two sides will meet in a six-man tag team match. The result of the match could either give The Usos another shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles or take them out of title contention for some time.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin BREAKING: The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs Sami, KO and Matt Riddle is set for WWE Backlash!! BREAKING: The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs Sami, KO and Matt Riddle is set for WWE Backlash!! https://t.co/v2l7fUkbh4

The result of the match will likely play a major role in Roman Reigns’ next move. He could kick out The Usos or one of his cousins from the faction if they fail to do the job and take down Owens, Zayn, and Riddle at Backlash.

Do you think The Bloodline is being overexposed in recent months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

