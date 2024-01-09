Fatal Four-Way title match at Royal Rumble setting up massive first-time-ever WrestleMania bout is possible, says ex-WWE star

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently suggested LA Knight could feud with AJ Styles after their clash in the Fatal Four-Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Knight and Styles fought against Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match for an Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot. After The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, attacked the three superstars, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Fatal Four-Way match between Knight, Styles, Orton, and Reigns for the championship at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested the Fatal Four-Way match could set up a feud between Knight and Styles, claiming they could go head-to-head at WrestleMania 40.

"By the way, it opens up AJ versus LA Knight by the way, which is no slouch of a WrestleMania match, which I'm praying we get. In my opinion, he needs that AJ stamp just because AJ gives everybody their best match. And he's still missing that, not that he's not a good worker, but he's not thought of as a, you know, five-star wrestler, not that he needs to be. But, this is one, remember his credibility gave Cena for a hot minute when he worked AJ?" Morgan said. [35:43 - 36:27]

Should LA Knight face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania?

During the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan discussed the possibility of LA Knight facing John Cena at WrestleMania 40. The wrestling veteran claimed it would be good if The Leader of the Cenation maintained his babyface persona.

However, the ex-WWE star addressed a fan's suggestion of Cena turning heel on Knight, stating it should not happen because it would "kill LA Knight off."

"It would go the opposite way, by the way. They would end up cheering [for] Cena turning heel because they've been dying for centuries to see it happen. So, it would kill LA Knight off. No, I don't wanna see that for that reason," he said.

