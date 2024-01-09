John Cena turning heel after massive WWE match against major superstar at WrestleMania 40 next April shouldn't happen for one reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed the possibility of seeing John Cena turn heel after facing LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Last year, LA Knight and Cena worked closely during the latter's brief return to the Stamford-based company. The Megastar and The Cenation Leader competed as a team and scored a victory over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested Knight and Cena could go head-to-head at WrestleMania 40. He also proposed that the 16-time World Champion could turn heel on The Megastar. Matt Morgan commented on the idea, explaining why it should not happen:

"It would go the opposite way, by the way. They would end up cheering [for] Cena turning heel because they've been dying for centuries to see it happen. So, it would kill LA Knight off. No, I don't wanna see that for that reason," he said. [47:59 - 48:09]

LA Knight opened up about his relationship with WWE legend John Cena

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, LA Knight spoke about his relationship with John Cena.

The 41-year-old claimed The Cenation Leader was one of the easiest superstars to work with. He also recalled the 16-time World Champion asking to meet his girlfriend backstage at Fastlane:

"Man, you know what? That is one of the easiest guys to work with. Everything is simple. Everything is, there's not any overly complicated thought process. It's just kinda like, 'Hey, look, when we go out there, we're gonna do our thing. It's gonna be this this this.' 'Cool. Yeah. Great. Wonderful. But beyond that, super easy to talk to, super cool, super nice. My girlfriend was backstage at Fastlane, and he was like (...) It wasn't like she wanted to meet him, 'Hey, can I meet...' He was like, 'Can I meet her?' And I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,'" said Knight.

