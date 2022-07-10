Female star reacts to a WWE fan's Roman Reigns entrance; calls it "terrible" 

A WWE fan — ringsideED — has tweeted a video making an entrance to Roman Reigns' theme song. The tribute even caught Lacey Evans' attention not too long ago.

While Reigns and Evans currently portray heel characters on SmackDown, the latter turned to her dark side more recently than The Tribal Chief. She has maintained kayfabe on Twitter due to the storyline, and the aforementioned fan received an in-character response from her as a result.

Check out the five-second video and Evans' reaction to it below:

Lacey Evans, of course, is no stranger to playing a heel on WWE television. For someone who is an excellent trash-talker, the above tweet is an indication of what to expect from her moving forward.

With Liv Morgan as the babyface SmackDown Women's Champion, Evans could be an intriguing challenger at some point. But for now, Morgan has her hands full with Natalya and Ronda Rousey.

Meanwhile, Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He will face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the premium live event.

Roman Reigns' reaction to another viral Bloodline entrance video

Reigns and his Bloodline crew have one of the most significant entrances in WWE right now. So it comes as no surprise that fans frequently imitate their walk to the ring.

TikTok star Ebukadikeh's impersonation of The Tribal Chief's entrance went viral earlier this year, as it received reactions from Reigns, Paul Heyman, as well as Jimmy & Jey Uso.

WWE shared a video of The Bloodline responding to Ebukadikeh's clip. Heyman suggested that the group file a lawsuit, considering they were being mimicked. However, as you can see below, Roman Reigns was a fan of the impersonation:

"I like it. They acknowledged me," said Reigns. [0:19-0:22]

Ebukadikeh has created his version of other WWE Superstars' entrances as well. One of those videos caught Ronda Rousey's attention before Money in the Bank, and you can check out her reaction here.

