Female star reveals Drew McIntyre saved her from "not a good person" when she was just 14 years old

Drew McIntyre is one of the most intimidating and fearsome superstars in pro wrestling. However, the Scottish Warrior has been described quite differently outside the squared circle. Recently, a female superstar revealed that McIntyre saved her from a bad person when she was just 14 years old.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, recently launched her book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The former Divas Champion detailed her family drama, personal struggles, and wrestling journey in the book. Seemingly, there is also a mention of Drew McIntyre in the memoir, reading about which brought a fan to tears.

While Saraya did not reveal the whole story, she responded to the fan and revealed that the Scottish Warrior saved her from "not a good person" when she was just 14 years of age. The former WWE Superstar also called McIntyre a "helluva human" and "helluva friend."

"For context saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend."

Check out the exchange below:

Saraya and Drew were coworkers in World Wrestling Entertainment for many years. However, the female star left the company in 2022. She has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since then, but recent reports indicate that her contract with the promotion could end soon.

Drew McIntyre sent a heartfelt message following the launch of Saraya's book

Saraya has had a challenging journey to the top in the pro wrestling world, as the former Divas Champion has dealt with her share of problems. She even had to retire from in-ring action in 2018 due to a neck injury. However, the 32-year-old kept soldering on and returned to the squared circle in 2022.

The former AEW Women's Champion has seemingly noted all her struggles in her book. Drew McIntyre, who is good friends with the female star, revealed after the launch of the book that he's proud of Saraya and left a heartfelt review:

"From seeing her begin this journey as a teenager in the British wrestling scene to where she is today, I'm so proud to see not just the wrestler, but the woman Raya has become... Truth is the wrestling is the easy part. It's homesickness, trying to learn how to be an adult and the setbacks that life throws at you that is the real challenge. Raya has faced moments that almost broke her and would break any normal person, thankfully she is no normal person," he wrote. [H/T McNallyRobinson.com]

Saraya has not been seen on AEW programming in over five months. Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, is currently involved in a feud with Damian Priest, and the two look set to clash at WrestleMania 41.

