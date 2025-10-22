Female star reveals why she quit WWE

By JP David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:53 GMT
Female star reveals why she left WWE. (Photo: WWE.com and female star's IG account)

A former WWE star has revealed the reason why she left the company last month. Jazmyn Nyx has opened up about her departure after her contract expired and why WWE didn't renew it.

After playing professional soccer in Iceland, Nyx was recruited by WWE and signed a developmental deal in November 2022. She made her television debut two months later as part of Chase University. She formed a partnership with Jacy Jayne, but it took some time before she had her in-ring debut.

Nyx's first match was at an NXT live event on August 18 in a six-woman tag team match. Her first televised match was on the March 26, 2024 episode of NXT against Thea Hail. However, her initial three-year contract expired and wasn't renewed.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jazmyn Nyx revealed that WWE refused to give her a better contract. The initial offer was the same deal she got three years ago, and she wanted a raise, which wasn't given.

"I felt like there definitely could have been a meet-in-the-middle, but after I realized there was no budge, I was like, there's nothing else I can do or say. Any sort of raise would do, and it was no," Nyx said.
Jazmyn Nyx doesn't know what's next for her, but she's open to exploring other wrestling opportunities. Nyx also wants to continue having a career as a social media influencer and even get into reality television.

Jazmyn Nyx to AEW after WWE exit?

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Jazmyn Nyx was asked if AEW has reached out to her and if she is interested in working for Tony Khan. Nyx shared that the promotion hasn't reached out to her, but she's open to anything.

"A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to AEW?’ Yeah, that’s obviously the question - I knew people were going to ask that. Is there any interest from me? I don’t know. I haven’t talked to them yet, they haven’t reached out. But like I said, I’m still keeping everything open. I really have no clue - I’m a very go-with-the-flow person, so whatever comes my way, that’s probably what I’ll end up doing," Nyx said. (H/T Ringside News)

Nyx's profile has already been moved to the alumni section. She also wasn't released, so she no longer has a no-compete clause.

