Female WWE champion predicts the result of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

The current WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, made a bold prediction about the upcoming John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match-up at WrestleMania 41. The two men are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025.

The Face That Runs The Place won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada on March 1. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena turned heel for the first time in 20+ years and 'sold his soul' to The Rock. The Cenation Leader, alongside The Final Boss and rapper Travis Scott laid waste to Rhodes to close the PLE.

Since then, over three editions of Monday Night RAW, John and Cody have engaged in heated verbal promos, culminating in the Undisputed WWE Champion laying his rival out in their final encounter.

In an interview with TV Insider, Chelsea Green believed a heel John Cena could potentially win the title against Cody Rhodes. The Hot Mess stated her strong intuition and anticipation for the match's outcome.

"I think John Cena, heel John Cena might end up with the title [against Cody Rhodes]. I don’t know why my heart and gut tells me that. I’m so interested to watch that match," she said. (H/T: TV Insider)

WWE Hall of Famer makes a huge prediction about John Cena

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle recently shared his two cents on how The Franchise Player's storyline could pan out following 'Mania. He discussed this during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter.

The Olympic Hero speculated that John Cena would revert to being a babyface before he retires from professional wrestling.

"It was brilliant," Angle said. "John has been out of the mix for a while, and I know he's doing his retirement tour and it's gonna be about a year, so he's got a lot of time to do it. So, I think that him turning heel was a great idea because now the fans can cheer him on as he eventually makes his way back to babyface. It's gonna happen."

Only time will tell if The Cenation Leader will break Ric Flair's 16-world title reign record to become a 17-time WWE World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

