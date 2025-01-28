Female WWE legend reacts to JD McDonagh's injury update after scary incident on RAW

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh suffered a scary injury on this week's Monday Night RAW. Following the incident, Natalya sent a message to The Judgment Day star in response to an update on his in-ring status ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

The Irish Ace and Dominik Mysterio faced Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on Monday. At one point during the match, McDonagh attempted a springboard moonsault, but landed awkwardly, with his head hitting the edge of the announce desk. Despite the severity of the impact, the 34-year-old finished the match before seemingly being taken to a hospital.

On X, The Irish Ace revealed that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during the spot. He also disclosed that he would be sidelined from in-ring competition for several months. Responding to his update, Natalya acknowledged JD McDonagh's passion for pro wrestling and expressed her love and respect.

"You are incredible, JD, and you have so much passion for this. Nothing but love and respect for you," she posted.

Former WWE star sends message after JD McDonagh's injury on RAW

Many wrestlers and expressed concern about The Judgment Day star being injured during a dangerous spot on last night's show. One such name was former WWE star Christopher Nowinski, who reacted to JD McDonagh's vicious fall.

Taking to X, Christopher Nowinski shared his concern for The Irish Ace's well-being following a scary injury. He emphasized the importance of monitoring potential delayed symptoms. Nowinski also praised Michael Cole for his professionalism, highlighting his immediate call for medical attention after witnessing the impact.

"I hope JD McDonagh remains OK and doesn't develop delayed symptoms after this incredible impact. Shout out to Michael Cole on commentary for shoot calling for the ringside doctor to check on JD after seeing his head strike the table from only feet away."

Going by McDonagh's injury update, he may miss WrestleMania 41. Fans will have to wait to see when the 34-year-old star will make his in-ring return after a full recovery.

