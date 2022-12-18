Female WWE star attacks Finn Balor

Finn Balor was featured during WWE's live event in Moline, Illinois, on December 17. While The Judgment Day member did not wrestle in a match, he crossed paths with Mia Yim.

Balor appeared on Saturday's show to support Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day trio faced Yim, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson of The O.C. in a six-person tag team match.

As expected, Balor halted the opposing team's momentum via interference, pulling Anderson's leg during a crucial stage of the bout. However, the 41-year-old was soon ejected from ringside by the referee. Yim followed this up with a body slam, sending him away from the action.

You can check out how things unfolded in the video below:

The Judgment Day emerged on the losing side, as Gallows and Anderson successfully executed a Magic Killer on Mysterio for the finish.

WWE's live event in Moline additionally featured several other top superstars. Gunther had a first-time-ever match when he defended his Intercontinental Championship during the show, and you can read more about it here.

Finn Balor's ally Rhea Ripley has also body-slammed a male WWE Superstar

Several weeks before the recent in-ring spot between Mia Yim and Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley did the same with Luke Gallows on WWE television.

As seen in the clip above, The Judgment Day member attacked Gallows outside the squared circle during an episode of RAW in October. Right after Ripley body-slammed the veteran heavyweight, it became one of her most viral and memorable moments on the red brand.

The Australian WWE Superstar has been involved in many more intergender on-screen scenarios since aligning with The Judgment Day. Speaking to Wes Styles of Rock 96.7 back in November, she revealed:

"I invite the boys to hit me back. It's not my fault that they don't." Ripley added, "So, I'm not going to hold back just because they are. I'm gonna pick them up. I'm gonna slam them. I'm gonna hit them. I'm gonna do anything that I want to do."

Last night, Ripley also challenged Gallows to punch her in an intriguing faceoff. The back-and-forth between them could be a recurring sight on WWE television as long as The O.C. and The Judgment Day continue to feud.

Do you want to see stars like Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley in intergender matches? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes