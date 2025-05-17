Female WWE star breaks silence after Nick Aldis officially signs her to SmackDown

Nick Aldis has officially signed a major female WWE Superstar to SmackDown. She has now shared a bold message on social media.

Giulia won the NXT Women's Championship from Roxanne Perez in January. After a couple of successful title defenses, she lost the championship to Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All Match at the 2025 Roadblock Premium Live Event, ending her 63-day reign.

The Beautiful Madness was quietly called up to the main roster. On the May 12, 2025, episode of RAW, Giulia joined forces with Perez to collide with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a losing effort.

Last night on the blue brand, the former NXT Women's Champion walked out of the SmackDown general manager's office and exchanged glances with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Moments later, Nick Aldis officially announced and revealed to The Queen and The Goddess that Giulia had been signed to SmackDown and was the newest member of its roster.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the 31-year-old WWE star declared her arrival on SmackDown and asserted the brand had become more dangerous following her signing. Giulia made it clear that her name was one to remember on the blue brand.

"Giulia of SmackDown! Remember the name. SmackDown just got dangerous," she wrote.

You can check out her post below.

Former Women's World Champion wants to lock horns with Giulia again in WWE

On the May 6, 2025, edition of the black-and-silver brand, The Beautiful Madness went one-on-one with the former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The two wrestled to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Title.

At the end of a hard-fought battle, Jordynne Grace secured a huge victory over Giulia. Taking to X (fka Twitter), The Juggernaut praised her opponent for her impressive wrestling skills and claimed she would like to face her "again."

"You are a demon @giulia0221g. Again, please."

WWE fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for Giulia after she has been officially moved to SmackDown.

