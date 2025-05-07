Multi-time Women's World Champion hopes to wrestle Giulia "again" after brutal match on WWE show

WWE Superstar Giulia was involved in a major singles match on this week's NXT. Following the Tuesday night show, she received a message from her opponent hoping to meet again inside the ring.

During the May 6, 2025, episode of the black-and-silver brand, Jordynne Grace went head-to-head against Giulia. The Dangerous Queen has been wanting to regain the championship that she lost to Stephanie Vaquer at the Roadblock PLE earlier in March.

Both women had the opportunity to win the NXT Women's Championship from The Dark Angel at Stand & Deliver, but they failed to do so. Hence, Grace and Giulia competed in a one-on-one match last night for the number one contendership of the coveted title.

At one point during the match, The Glorious Warrior endured a dangerous bump from The Juggernaut's tilt-a-whirl slam, landing precariously on her head and neck. Despite this awkward fall, Giulia continued to compete valiantly but ultimately suffered a loss against the former three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Following the bout, the 31-year-old WWE star sent a message to Jordynne Grace stating that she would like to lock horns again inside the squared circle. In a separate message on X (fka Twitter), the Last Pure Athlete heaped praise on Giulia's wrestling talent and expressed her desire to face her "again."

"You are a demon @giulia0221g. Again, please," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Giulia set to make her WWE RAW in-ring debut on next week's show

Stephanie Vaquer came out after The Juggernaut defeated her opponent to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. The two stars had an intense face-off, setting the stage for the title clash at the Battleground PLE in Tampa.

In the meantime, and alongside Roxanne Perez, The Beautiful Madness has made waves on the main roster through her attacks on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. WWE later announced that Giulia and Perez will face Ripley and SKY in a tag team match on next week's edition of RAW.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness Giulia make her RAW in-ring debut on the upcoming episode of the Monday night show.

