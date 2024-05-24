Female WWE star reacts to private information being leaked; sends fans a warning

WWE is currently the world's biggest pro wrestling company, and its superstars are some of the most popular among fans. While the exposure stars receive gives them a lot of fame, it also brings certain unwanted elements into their life. Recently, a 23-year-old female wrestler had a bad experience due to bad fan conduct that leaked her private information.

Not only was Cora Jade’s address uncovered by some fans, but they also got their hands on the address of her family home. The NXT maintained a level head while addressing the issue and warned fans from breaching her boundaries.

Cora Jade addressed the fan mail she has received for quite some time. The NXT Superstar noted that she appreciated the sentiment behind the letters but was very upset with where they were sent via a tweet.

“I love and appreciate all fan mail but if you are going to send it please refrain from sending it to my personal address or more importantly my parents’. All fan mail can be sent to the PC addressed to me :),” she wrote.

Notably, this is one of many times when fans have crossed the line and approached a WWE Superstar. In another incident, some fans stalked and harassed Rhea Ripley and followed her outside an airport.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley roared in frustration

Rhea Ripley has built herself into one of the biggest names in WWE via her work as the powerhouse pillar of The Judgment Day.

While this has made her a fan favorite in the company, it also exposed her to unruly fans who crossed the line of basic conduct. One instance occurred in March 2023, after which Mami posted a heated tweet on X.

“At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.”

The WWE universe coming in hordes to catch pro wrestlers has become a concerning issue, with stars like Liv Morgan and Rey Mysterio getting caught. There is also a commercial element to this behavior, as many people try to get the autographs of superstars on merchandise and sell them for a profit online.

It would be interesting to see what measures the company takes to make its employees feel more secure.