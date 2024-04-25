Female WWE star sends message to Chad Gable following RAW

Chad Gable's arc on WWE programming has been nothing but star-making. Despite being forced to sit on the bench for WrestleMania XL and failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn a week ago, it still feels like a win for Alpha Academy's leader.

Speaking of the faction, this past Monday night was a notable one for Gable, but a forgettable one for his stablemates. The 38-year-old ridiculed Akira Tozawa, Otis and Maxxine Dupri. The latter also competed in the women's battle royal to determine a new Women's World Champion in the main event of RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Maxxine re-shared a video of her eliminating Candice LeRae from the contest. While Becky Lynch ultimately went on to win the bout and the title, Dupri got a taste of victory by sticking it to Candice, who has been targeting her lately.

In her story, Maxxine Dupri also tagged Chad Gable. She may have wanted the Alpha Academy's leader to know about her improvement in the ring and her personal victory on RAW, after weeks of torment by WWE star Candice LeRae.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Maxxine Dupri's message to Chad Gable

Master Gable was fond of Maxxine Dupri's work on WWE's main roster to begin with and appreciated the effort she always put in. However, the fact of the matter is, the Alpha Academy has been racking up losses of late, and it appears the former RAW Tag Team Champion is looking to rectify that, and he won't tolerate more losses.

Chad Gable asserts the heel turn is here to stay following WWE RAW

After berating his stablemates, Chad Gable was backstage when Cathy Kelley caught him for a brief interview.

On RAW Talk, Gable spoke candidly about his changed attitude. However, he clarified that it is not something that just happened out of the blue. Instead, this was building up in his WWE career for years:

"Couple weeks? No, you’ve been seeing a different side of me for maybe the past four years, how about that? Okay? The side that I thought might get me somewhere in this place, might get me ahead to where I want to be. Well, now, all you’re seeing is the real Chad Gable. I just had to re-wire a little bit and get back to what I know best," he said.

He further added that the Intercontinental Championship is the ultimate goal, not just for him, but for Alpha Academy as a unit. He even hinted at improving the faction. It was earlier reported that The Creed Brothers will join Chad Gable soon on Monday Night RAW.