Female WWE star sends a message to John Cena after SmackDown return

WWE Superstar B-Fab sent a heartfelt message to John Cena after the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader made his big return to the ring on the latest edition of the Friday Night Show. He teamed up with former WWE rival Kevin Owens, and the duo picked up a massive win over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

John Cena seemingly interacted with the current WWE roster backstage during SmackDown, judging by B-Fab's recent tweet. She shared a backstage photo with Cena and thanked him for his advice.

Check out the post below:

"Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH!"

Briana Brandy @TheVibeBri Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH! Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH! https://t.co/XpGBIP9nzC

How did fans react to B-Fab's tweet thanking John Cena?

Fans had to wait for a long time to see Cena's big return to the ring. His previous major outing took place at SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

Here's how fans responded to B-Fab's picture with the WWE legend:

The 16-time World Champion has been making special appearances for WWE for years at this point. His stint as a Hollywood star doesn't allow him to appear on WWE TV on a consistent basis now.

Rumor has it that Cena will compete at this year's WrestleMania. The WWE veteran could face Logan Paul at The Show of Shows.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he wants to take on Cena at 'Mania. Here's what he said:

"Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," he said.

It remains to be seen if this huge idea will turn into reality on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Pitting two mainstream stars like Cena and Paul would certainly generate massive hype for WrestleMania.

Did you enjoy Cena's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes