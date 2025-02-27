Female WWE Superstar reacts to Jey Uso teasing a major change ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has teased a major change ahead of WrestleMania 41. WWE Superstar Natalya has now reacted to The Yeet Master posting a black image and a three-word message on social media earlier today.

Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenged The Ring General after previously failing to dethrone him at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

On Instagram, Natalya reacted to Jey's latest post, seemingly encouraging the change.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram comment:

The 39-year-old superstar has found a major success since becoming a singles wrestler. At SummerSlam 2023, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Leading up to the match, Jey showcased a more aggressive side to himself. He could bring back the same level of aggressiveness leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Bubba Ray Dudley believes Jey Uso needs to win at WrestleMania 41

Bubby Ray Dudley believes Jey Uso should win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he explained that the OG Bloodline member's momentum is on a different level and the WWE Universe would be disappointed if he didn't walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion. He said:

"Jey Uso has to win it at WrestleMania 41. He is what we call white-hot in professional wrestling. (...) I think the people would be so disappointed because not only are you're taking away the victory, you're taking away the rematch victory, and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people yeeting in unison in Las Vegas. (...) There's people out there buying a ticket to be in that building to see Jey Uso win the world championship."

Jey's only major singles accomplishment thus far has been winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2024. He defeated Bron Breakker to win the title before dropping the title back to the reigning champion. It remains to be seen if he can dethrone Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

