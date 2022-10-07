"I did that" – Female WWE Superstar on kicking John Cena in the face

Zelina Vega recently recalled beating John Cena up during a Mixed Tag Team Match on January 1, 2019, episode of SmackDown.

Vega is currently out of action due to an injury and hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since April. She recently shared an update on her WWE return and had a message for her fans.

Around the same time, Vega took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from a match she had back in January 2019 on WWE SmackDown. The bout in question pitted Vega and Andrade against Becky Lynch and John Cena. Although the contest ended in Lynch and Cena's favor, Vega did manage to inflict some damage on the wrestling veteran.

Here's what she wrote in the caption of the throwback video:

"I did that. Me. So cool. Queen ish," wrote Vega.

Check out Vega's story HERE. You can also check out the entire video below:

Zelina Vega wasn't the only woman who embarrassed John Cena that night

During the match's final moments, Becky Lynch surprisingly threw John Cena out of the ring. She then applied the Disarm-Her on Zelina Vega and made her submit to pick up the win for her team.

After the match, Cena offered a handshake to The Man, but the latter ended up mocking him with his iconic "You Can't See Me" hand gesture.

Vega has opened up about facing Cena in the ring and had nothing but praise for the 16-time world champion. Check out her comments below:

“I have to say that was one of the most mind-blowing experiences ever. I call him the puppet master. He was able to control me, my partner, Becky, the ref, the audience. It was just so cool to see but also people in the back, you know, he’s always someone that you can approach for advice, someone that you can just kind of pick his brain, because he’s been doing this for so long," said Vega.

Cena hasn't wrestled a WWE match this year, and it seems highly unlikely that he will get back into the ring before 2022 comes to a close. However, the latest rumors point to Cena's return on the road to WrestleMania 39. If the reports are to be believed, Cena will face Austin Theory in a singles match at The Show of Shows.

Did you enjoy Zelina Vega's brief beatdown on John Cena during their Mixed Tag Team Match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes