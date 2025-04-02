Female WWE Superstar sends a three-word message to Randy Orton; responds to his warning to Kevin Owens

Randy Orton is set to face Kevin Owens in a highly anticipated singles match at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the match, The Viper warned KO on last week's SmackDown, attracting Charlotte Flair's attention on social media.

The Queen will be in action against Tiffany Stratton on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Flair will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

On X, Orton posted the video of him warning The Prizefighter. Responding to the post, Flair wished The Viper a happy birthday as he turned 45 on April 1.

"Happy Birthday, Randy!" she wrote.

Check out Flair's post below:

Kim Orton sent a wholesome birthday message to Randy Orton

The Apex Predator and his wife, Kim Orton, have the same birthday. Kim opened up about the same in her Instagram post.

She wrote:

"Just wanted to wish the love of my life, @randyorton, a very happy birthday. Sharing a birthday with you has been my bday gift since the day we met; there’s not a person alive that could understand me the way you do and love me the way that you do. I’m so appreciative to you for that. You’re my best friend, and you always will be. My heart beats for you, my love!"

Randy Orton returned to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. After Kevin Owens' Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn, the 14-time World Champion came to the rescue of the 40-year-old, preventing KO from causing further damage to his former tag team partner.

The Viper teased hitting the Punt Kick on his former friend but was stopped by security officials, who were on the receiving end of multiple RKO's. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Orton lost to Drew McIntyre in a singles match, courtesy of a distraction from Owens.

