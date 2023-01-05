“Fight me” - Released WWE Superstar is open to dream match against Charlotte Flair

Could Charlotte Flair's comments land her a potential dream match sooner rather than later?

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest names in all of WWE. Despite standing across from a variety of legends throughout her career, there are still many names she'd like to wrestle against before she calls it a career.

Mickie James is one of those names, and she recently caught wind of The Queen's comments. The IMPACT Wrestling star took to social media to praise the SmackDown Women's Champion and expressed interest in making this dream match a reality.

"@WWE @MsCharlotteWWE *red heart emoji* I love you! I respect you. I'm proud of you. Fight me! *Cowboy hat smiley emoji*," Mickie James said in a tweet.

Mickie James is currently on her "Last Rodeo" in IMPACT Wrestling. She's scheduled to compete for the Knockouts Championship on January 13 at Hard to Kill against the current champion, Jordynne Grace.

What did Charlotte Flair say regarding a future match with Mickie James?

Charlotte Flair's initial thoughts on the matter occurred this afternoon on WWE's The Bump when she was asked what dream matches she wants to have in the future.

Flair named three WWE legends in Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool.

"In terms of people that maybe no one would have ever thought about, I always say Mickie James is someone I've always wanted to face," Flair said. "Michelle McCool is another person. I think those two... Oh! And I've never had that one-on-one with Lita. So those three women, definitely those feuds are so different like those dream feuds. Those three women would be my choices."

