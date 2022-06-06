Final betting odds ahead of WWE Hell in a cell 2022

Who will win tonight at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event?

WWE's premium live event tonight features seven matches with two titles on the line. This marks the second premium live event in a row that doesn't feature Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you want a sneak peek at what to expect from tonight, you can check out the following betting lines for the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event, courtesy of Betonline:

"The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins - Hell in a Cell match:

Cody Rhodes: -550

Seth Rollins: +300

Bianca Belair defends the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match:

Bianca Belair: -550

Becky Lynch: +550

Asuka: +500

Theory defends the WWE United States Championship against Mustafa Ali:

Theory: -600

Mustafa Ali: +350

The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match:

The Judgment Day: -500

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan: +300

Kevin Owens goes one-on-one with Ezekiel (or Elias if you ask KO):

Kevin Owens: +150

Ezekiel: -200

Omos and MVP against Bobby Lashley in a handicap match:

MVP and Omos: -140

Bobby Lashley: +100

Happy Corbin will face Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match:

Happy Corbin: +400

Madcap Moss: -700

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss is the only SmackDown match on WWE Hell in a Cell tonight

Until the latest episode of SmackDown, there were no matches announced for the blue brand on tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

An Intercontinental Championship match between current champion Ricochet and Gunther was announced for next week's SmackDown, and Natalya won a six-pack challenge to face Ronda Rousey at a later date, but did not specify as to when.

The only SmackDown match that has been booked for Hell in a Cell tonight is Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match.

What do you think of the betting lines for WWE Hell in a Cell tonight? Do you agree with everyone who is favored? It will be interesting to see if the heavily favored Cody Rhodes will win his match tonight against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, as he is reportedly going into the match injured. We'll find out soon enough.

