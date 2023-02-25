"Finally", "That would be incredible"- Wrestling world erupts after former WWE Champion teases joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been flourishing lately as the top heel faction on WWE RAW. Mick Foley also recently teased joining the villainous group, which caused excitement among fans.

The Hall of Famer recently posted a photoshopped picture alongside Rhea Ripley, expressing his desire to work with the stable. Foley noted that while he may not be as jail-hardened as Dominik Mysterio, he still carries plenty of hardcore experience.

The post even received a response from Damian Priest, who stated Foley must submit a full presentation with his pitch.

While the Hardcore Legend may not be a part of The Judgment Day yet, it did not stop fans from stating their thoughts on the potential union. Check out the responses below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Imagine Mick Foley In The Judgement Day Imagine Mick Foley In The Judgement Day https://t.co/2XUnoIQtV2

RiTL @captain_tl @wrestlelamia It would be surprising and shocking if he comes out of retirement and join the Judgement Day, but if the HOF does this, then Edge will be berating at Foley on why he joins them instead of him and Beth? Because Foley and Edge have been friends for decades... @wrestlelamia It would be surprising and shocking if he comes out of retirement and join the Judgement Day, but if the HOF does this, then Edge will be berating at Foley on why he joins them instead of him and Beth? Because Foley and Edge have been friends for decades...

yosonimbored @yosonimbord @wrestlelamia He did say he wanted a significant on screen role. I’d be down with Mankind in Judgment day @wrestlelamia He did say he wanted a significant on screen role. I’d be down with Mankind in Judgment day

BoogtheLegend @BoogtheLegend @wrestlelamia Mr socko is ready to dish out some judgment @wrestlelamia Mr socko is ready to dish out some judgment

🎃Josh James(JJ)🎃 @oWoFan19 @wrestlelamia Cactus Jack with a Judgment Day yeah I could see it. @wrestlelamia Cactus Jack with a Judgment Day yeah I could see it.

The Man's Man @Desmond39600265 @wrestlelamia Member? He should be accepting nothing less than a leader role just like Edge. @wrestlelamia Member? He should be accepting nothing less than a leader role just like Edge.

The Judgment Day will be present on WWE SmackDown tonight

The Judgment Day has been the top faction on RAW over the last few weeks. The group bullied Rey Mysterio off the red brand and have caused plenty of problems for Edge in the last few months.

While they are still a part of the flagship show, the villainous factions will reportedly be competing on SmackDown this week. As per Xero News, Finn Balor and co. will be kickstarting a feud against Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

Rhea Ripley also has a score to settle with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The duo will meet in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 and will come face-to-face on SmackDown this week.

Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, has been a thorn in Rey Mysterio's life even after the latter switched brands. The 25-year-old is expected to accompany 'Mami' on Friday night and could even play a role in the former WWE Champion's match against Karrion Kross.

Matt Raines @RainesMatt Day 19 in the Judgment Day: Dominik Mysterio may just be goated. Was physically howling at this. Day 19 in the Judgment Day: Dominik Mysterio may just be goated. Was physically howling at this. https://t.co/fd8B2ONEl8

Dominik will reportedly face his dad at WrestleMania 39 while Finn Balor is slated to settle his score with Edge at the Showcase of Immortals. There have also been rumors about the Prince bringing back his 'Demon' persona in the match against the WWE Hall of Famer.

