"Finish Your Story" — WWE's Cody Rhodes sends a supportive message to a member of his family

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes used his 'finish the story' catchphrase recently, but this time, for another member of the Rhodes family. He hopes to see his brother Dustin's dog, Beast, win the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Beginning on the Road to WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare coined the phrase 'finish the story' as none of his family members won the sports entertainment giant's world title. As witnessed in April 2024, the storyline culminated in a dramatic finale at WrestleMania XL — a Rhodes was finally WWE Champion. Later in June, Cody honored his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, at Madison Square Garden.

On X/Twitter, Cody Rhodes penned a heartfelt note to Dustin Rhodes about Beast, after the latter once again participated in the dog show, this time at Madison Square Garden, and advanced:

Trending

"One more Rhodes at @TheGarden. Congrats to #Beast on advancing in groups tonight at @WKCDOGS. Finish Your Story BEAST!" Cody Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody's brother Dustin was recently asked about possibly wrestling one another. The AEW star noted that the Undisputed WWE Champion has moved on from it. The brothers faced each other in a remarkable one-on-one contest at AEW Double Or Nothing in 2019.

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania challenger will be decided at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

The upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match became more intriguing after Jey Uso confirmed he is going after World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania. John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have qualified thus far.

Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu will compete for the fifth slot on SmackDown this week, while Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor for the sixth. WWE's Sam Roberts predicted Paul, Priest, and Rollins as the remaining three superstars who would qualify the other day. The Maverick pulled it off by defeating Rey Mysterio on RAW this past Monday.

Several major players are involved in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber. Each has a legitimate reason to challenge The American Nightmare at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Who will win the Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback