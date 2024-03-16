Finn Balor claims he trusts fellow Judgment Day member in heartfelt message

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has sent a heartfelt message to his stablemate ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions but have a tall task ahead of them at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The Judgment Day members will be defending their titles in a six-pack challenge at the Show of Shows. Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last July and has not yet cashed in for a title match.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Balor took to social media to send a birthday message to his stablemate. He revealed that he trusts JD McDonagh in the message and shared several pictures of the two over the years. McDonagh officially joined The Judgment Day faction in November 2023.

"I know who I can trust! Happy birthday @jd_mcdonagh", he wrote.

WWE RAW star Finn Balor praises Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley became the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 39 and has put together a dominant reign so far. The champion will defend the title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone last year, the former Universal Champion praised Rhea Ripley as a performer. The veteran claimed that Ripley possessed the "X-factor" that very people have in the professional wrestling business. The 42-year-old added that getting to be around Ripley and Dirty Dom in The Judgment Day has benefited his career.

"She brings an unquantifiable charisma that rubs off on every one that is around her. She's got that X-Factor that very few people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik, and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," he said.

You can check out the interview with Finn Balor in the video below:

The heel faction has become the most powerful stable on WWE RAW. However, that could change if Balor and Priest lose their tag titles at WrestleMania, or if Becky Lynch dethrones The Eradicator on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor and Damian Priest's chances of retaining their Undisputed Tag Team Championships?