Create

Finn Balor gives himself a new nickname ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 28, 2023 02:05 IST
Finn Balor is out for revenge at Money in the Bank.
Finn Balor is out for revenge at Money in the Bank.

Finn Balor has given himself a new nickname ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins captured the new World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary has been a fighting champion since winning the title but will face a new challenge in Finn Balor this Saturday in London.

The Judgment Day member has made Rollins' life miserable as of late by attacking him numerous times. Last night on RAW, a vignette for Balor was aired, and he explained why he holds so much resentment toward the inaugural World Heavyweight champion.

Finn took to Twitter today to share the promo from last night's edition of WWE RAW and gave himself a new nickname. The former Universal Champion referred to himself as "BITTER BÁLOR," as seen in the tweet below.

BITTER BÁLOR https://t.co/mDAVZsACIp

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' rivalry in WWE goes back 7 years

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's careers have gone in completely different directions following SummerSlam 2016.

Finn Balor defeated Rollins at the event to become the inaugural Universal Champion. However, his title reign was cut short as the veteran had to relinquish the title due to the injury he had sustained.

Since then, Seth Rollins has become one of the biggest stars in the company, while Finn has been trying to get back to the top of the card ever since. Balor's involvement in The Judgment Day has caused fans to warm up to the veteran once again, and he is set to have the biggest match he's had in years this Saturday against his former rival.

The 41-year-old superstar has all the motivation in the world to hand Seth Rollins a shocking loss at Money in the Bank and put an end to his title reign. He picked up an impressive victory over NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who made his main roster debut last night on WWE RAW.

HE IS HIM.#WWENXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE stepped up to @FInnBalor on #WWERaw! https://t.co/5Fa2uUIp3j

Seth Rollins claimed on last night's episode of the red brand that the best version of Finn Balor still isn't as good as him. Only time will tell if Balor can get revenge on Seth Rollins when the two battle for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...