How did Seth Rollins get busted open on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins showed up on WWE RAW to give an update on his condition. The Visionary was again jumped by Finn Balor days before their highly-anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank. He also got busted open on the show.

Seth Rollins was shown bleeding from his cheek on WWE RAW. The Visionary’s brawl with Finn Balor seemingly cut him open just below the eye. The latter also tried to take out his Money in the Bank opponent with a steel chair but was stopped by Carmelo Hayes.

Check out this shot of Rollins bleeding from his cheek.

It is worth mentioning that this was the second time Carmelo Hayes had saved Rollins from a beating at the hands of Finn Balor. The NXT Champion came to the world champion’s aid following the main event match against Bron Breakker last Tuesday at NXT Gold Rush.

The champions had crossed paths before Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship clash against Breakker. Hayes was observing the world title closely before the Visionary asked him to snap out of it. He also told the NXT Champion to retain his belt against Baron Corbin at NXT Gold Rush Week Two.

During RAW this week, the WWE announced that Carmelo Hayes would make his in-ring debut on the red brand against Finn Balor. The two men stared each other down before Rollins chased away Balor during their brawl.

Seth Rollins won’t be at his 100% at Money in the Bank

The World Heavyweight Champion arrived at EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA, to discuss his condition. Rollins welcomed Carmelo Hayes, who was at ringside for the segment. He said they both have much in common and told him to retain his title against Corbin tomorrow night on NXT.

Seth Rollins then talked about his condition. The Visionary said Balor attacked him twice last week. He further stated that he wasn’t at 100% tonight and won’t likely be at Money in the Bank. He then asked the Judgment Day leader to finish the job.

