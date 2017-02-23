WWE News: Finn Balor in great shape ahead of WWE return; teasing return?

Finn Balor is all set to make a comeback to the WWE, on the Road to Wrestlemania.

by Johny Payne News 23 Feb 2017, 03:41 IST

Finn Balor won the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam in 2016.

What’s The Story?

Finn Balor looks in fantastic shape ahead of his much-awaited return to the squared-circle, after being missing in action for several months. Balor has undergone extensive rehabilitation on a labrum tear in his right shoulder and is all set to make a return in the next couple of weeks.

'Hey Finn, are you ready?' pic.twitter.com/0rX6LYbCxO

— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Finn Balor holds the distinction of winning the inaugural WWE Universal Championship. He beat Seth Rollins at Summerslam in August of last year, a match during which Balor valiantly fought a (non-kayfabe) shoulder injury.

Said injury occurred during the match, which saw the Irish wrestler pop back his shoulder into place, finish the match against Rollins and win the prestigious WWE Universal title. On the episode of Monday Night Raw that followed Summerslam, Balor vacated his title and was expected to be out of action till Wrestlemania 33 in April of this year.

The Heart Of The Matter:

Balor is known to be one of the more gifted technically-gifted pro-wrestlers on the present WWE roster, possessing excellent mic skills that go hand-in-hand with his high-flying fighting style. Balor posted a picture of himself on social media, sporting washboard abs and alluding to a comeback, sooner rather than later.

What’s Next?

Balor is reportedly returning on March 10th at a WWE event in Buffalo, NY. He has also been booked for a show in Toronto on the 11th and in White Plains, NY on the 26th of the same month.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The Irish pro-wrestling sensation is one of the agilest and athletic WWE superstars and with the presence of several big, strong wrestlers such as Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar and many others; Balor gives newcomers as well as veterans a run for their money with his unmatched passion and excellent ring-craft.