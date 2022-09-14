Finn Balor issues warning to WWE brand following their major anniversary

Finn Balor congratulated the WWE NXT roster for a fruitful year but reminded everyone that he is just around the corner.

One of the superstars who saw massive success in the developmental brand was Finn Balor. He became a two-time champion and feuded with the likes of Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and more.

The recent episode of NXT marked their first year since they rebranded, which prompted the former Universal Champion to congratulate the roster. Still, he reminded them that they shouldn't be comfortable in their current position.

"Congrats to all at #wwenxt 2.0 on a fantastic year. Be proud, but DONT GET COMFY! Finn is never far #FinnRub"

Balor is currently aligned with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day. The WWE stable is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and Edge.

WWE fans are not opposed in Finn Balor returning to NXT

Although Balor still sees some success in the main-roster, it's incomparable to his run in the developmental brand.

Following the tweet from the superstar, fans were onboard for a future return. Some suggested that he should bring The Judgment Day with him and even wondered about a match with Bron Breakker.

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah @FinnBalor You vs Bron Breaker would be Massive one day @FinnBalor You vs Bron Breaker would be Massive one day

Balor is no stranger to visiting his former developmental brand. In 2019, he returned to NXT where he successfully defeated Adam Cole to start his second run as the promotion's champion. He made another recent appearance before Worlds Collide where he confronted Breakker before his title match against Tyler Bate.

For now, it remains to be seen if Finn will return to the brand, especially since he is currently tied with The Judgment Day. Still, it will be interesting to see if the rest of the group will accompany him for his possible return.

