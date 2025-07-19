Finn Balor pinned by 40-year-old veteran after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 02:53 GMT
From the April 7th episode of RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
From the April 7th episode of RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Finn Balor teamed up with Bron Breakker in a post-SmackDown dark match, but was unfortunately (and unsurprisingly) the recipient of the pinfall. It was a 40-year-old veteran who pinned him.

This week, SmackDown ended with a huge contract signing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, with Cody revealing that their Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam 2025 will be a Street Fight. After that, the dark match took place.

In that dark match, "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles teamed up with 40-year-old veteran Penta to defeat Finn Balor and Bron Breakker. It was Penta who pinned the former Universal Champion Balor.

youtube-cover
If you recall, Balor and Bron Breakker stood on the opposite sides of the ring at WrestleMania 41 in the Intercontinental Title match, won by Dominik Mysterio. However, for the July 18, 2025, SmackDown dark match, the two men seemed perfectly content being friends and allies.

Post this dark match, don't expect Balor or Breakker to form any sort of partnership, as it is technically an untelevised event.

Finn Balor is once again one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, and fans are waiting to see what the possible plans are in place for him at SummerSlam. Bron Breakker has a Roman Reigns problem to deal with following his incredible Gauntlet Match performance, and Penta seems to be in a bit of a limbo.

AJ Styles is expected to face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025 for the Intercontinental Championship

