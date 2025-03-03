Finn Balor sends a two-word message ahead of WWE RAW amid issues in The Judgment Day

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster for Finn Balor. He seems to have recently adopted the role of The Judgment Day's leader, directing traffic for his teammates.

That hasn't always yielded the best results, particularly for Balor himself. The Prince failed to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber Match and was unable to get the upper hand over Bron Breakker on WWE RAW last week. Amid his personal struggles, there is gold in The Judgment Day once again.

Liv Morgan, who Finn Balor has been at odds with lately, led herself and Raquel Rodriguez to the Women's Tag Team Titles last Monday. They defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of WWE RAW. Balor delivered a "sincere" message of congratulations to her. However, it looks like he is more insecure than ever.

Amid all of the issues, the Irishman took to Instagram to deliver a short message. It can be considered a reminder from Finn Balor that he is still the top star of The Judgment Day, paired perfectly with photos of him wearing a cream colored jacket:

"The Cream," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if Balor will turn his fortunes around on WWE RAW and cement himself as "the cream" of The Judgment Day.

What will Finn Balor do at WrestleMania 41?

Balor has multiple directions lined up for him ahead of WrestleMania 41. An Intercontinental Championship match with Bron Breakker could happen, with AJ Styles potentially added to the mix after his own run-in with the second-generation star on WWE RAW.

However, if Finn Balor's title aspirations don't work out, he could still have a big match at The Show of Shows. The tension between him and Dominik Mysterio could eventually cause the end of The Judgment Day by April, which would lead to the two of them facing off in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see what every member of WWE RAW's top heel faction will be up to at WrestleMania 41.

