Finn Balor shares hilarious image; seemingly reveals new Judgment Day member

Finn Balor has shared a humorous image ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and has seemingly confirmed a new member of The Judgment Day.

R-Truth suffered a torn quad in a match against Grayson Waller in NXT in November 2022. After a year of absence, the veteran returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Since his return, the 52-year-old has become a thorn in The Judgment Day's side and is convinced that he is a part of the faction.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor took to Instagram to share a hilarious image from a fan. The image is a parody of the poster for the film The Hangover and includes R-Truth as Zach Galifianakis' character in the hit comedy from 2009. JD McDonagh is portrayed as a baby being carried by the former United States Champion, as seen in Finn Balor's post below.

WWE RAW star R-Truth claims he is in The Judgment Day

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight in December 2023. The loser was supposed to leave the faction, but The Irish Ace remains a member of the group.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 52-year-old noted that he should be in the faction because he defeated JD McDonagh in the match.

R-Truth added that he is a part of The Judgment Day after the victory last December, and McDonagh is not.

"Bill, I'm not confused," said R-Truth. "The Judgment Day is not confused. The fans should not be confused. I beat JD, fair and square, live on Monday Night RAW. You saw that? One, two, three, no cheating, no nothing! I'm in The Judgment Day. JD is not. He is hanging on by a thread; I'm talking about hanging on!"

You can check out R-Truth's comments in the video below:

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Archer of Infamy has shared that he is hoping to do something important with the titles at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions on the Road to WrestleMania.

