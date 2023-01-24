The WWE RAW Tag Team Championship will be defended tonight in the 30th Anniversary special. Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio picked up the win for his team to become the #1 contenders. The duo of Dom and Damien Priest will now challenge The Usos for the red brand's title.

What makes this bout even more interesting is the fact that there is a legit possibility the Stamford-based promotion may split the titles and give a huge win for Dom and Priest over The Bloodline members.

Ahead of the special, Finn Balor took to Twitter tp post an image that replaced the color of the roman numerals of the show's title with The Judgment Day's signature, as seen below.

The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Championships on May 20, 2022, by defeating RK-Bro on SmackDown to unify both the tag titles.

An interesting piece of trivia is that the duo's SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign began on July 18, 2021, at the Money in the Bank premium live event, where the Uso brothers defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to win the titles.

The Judgment Day is yet to win any championships in WWE, but that may change in 2023

Aside from Dom and Priest, Rhea Ripley is also reported to be on WWE's radar for 2023. The Eradicator is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday night.

The de-facto leader of The Judgment Day also made headlines when Ripley claimed that she is open to entering the Men's Royal Rumble this year.

This leaves Finn Bálor free to chase a singles championship. His sole world title win came all the way back in 2016 when he became the first-ever Universal Champion. Whether he reignites a rivalry with Roman Reigns or whoever is the champion post-WrestleMania 39 remains to be seen.

