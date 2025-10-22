Finn Balor teases new look after losing WWE title

By JP David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 11:08 GMT
Finn Balor is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day lost the World Tag Team Championships on Monday's episode of RAW. Just a day after the defeat, Balor teased a new look on social media.

Judgement Day won the World Tag Team Titles back on the June 30 episode of RAW, defeating The New Day. They defended the championships just once in the last four months, on July 28 against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Latino World Order.

In their second title defense, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee overcame the odds to become champions. Just a day after their loss, Balor teased a new look on his Instagram stories. He shared an image with his barber, @jg0n, who also cuts hair for a lot of WWE stars like Trick Williams, Jey Uso, Lexis King, Dominik Mysterio, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory.

Finn Balor shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @finnbalor on IG)
It will be interesting to see what's next for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after losing the tag team titles. Dominik Mysterio got them in this predicament last week, so the Judgment Day's internal struggle could continue.

Finn Balor wants to wrestle NJPW legend one more time

Before joining WWE in 2014, Finn Balor was a star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He founded the Bullet Club and became an international star.

More than a decade later, Balor wants to return to NJPW to face Hiroshi Tanahashi before the legend retires at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January.

"I respect him outside the ring too. When I was a Young Lion and rode the New Japan bus for the first time, he was sitting across from me. I was nervous. I thought it was a dream that my favorite wrestler would become my colleague. I want to fight him one more time before he retires," Balor told Tokyo Sports last week. [H/T Sports Illustrated]
WWE doesn't have a working partnership with NJPW, which is more associated with AEW. The company does have ties with Pro Wrestling Noah and Dream Star Fighting Marigold.

Edited by JP David
