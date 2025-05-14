Footage surfaces of Randy Orton's wife following heartbreaking Backlash loss

A fan shared footage of Randy Orton's wife (Kim Orton) reacting to her husband's heartbreaking loss at WWE Backlash. The Viper challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the PLE this past Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

Wrestling fan "Brock Lesnar Guy" was in attendance at Backlash and spotted Kim Orton in the front row for the Undisputed WWE Championship match. John Cena was able to retain the title after hitting Orton with a low blow and then over the head with the title. Randy Orton's wife was not pleased with the result, and you can check out her reaction in the video below.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He turned heel and aligned with The Rock following his victory at Elimination Chamber. Travis Scott interfered in the WrestleMania main event to help Cena defeat The American Nightmare to become champion.

The Apex Predator was supposed to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but that match was canceled. Owens suffered a neck injury before The Show of Shows, and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry was his replacement. Orton picked up the victory over Hendry on The Grandest Stage of Them All last month in Las Vegas.

Former WWE writer wants to see a storyline between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton

Vince Russo recently pointed out that Nick Aldis was hit with another RKO by Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and said that he wanted to see a storyline between the two stars.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered if the company was going to have Nick Aldis respond to Orton attacking him again. He suggested that it would make Aldis look weak if he did not attempt to get revenge.

"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they're gonna do anything with that? So you have a GM, whatever his title is, that has no b*lls because he took three cutters. The guy is not gonna do anything?" [From 31:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Legend Killer following his loss to John Cena at Backlash.

