"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE" – Fans believe John Cena must return for a moment 8366 days in the making

John Cena is one of the biggest names in WWE, and fans want him to break a record that has stood for nearly 16 years.

Cena is arguably the most well-known star in sports entertainment. Even though he has branched out to Hollywood, fans still give him the biggest pop whenever he returns to the wrestling ring.

The Cenation Leader last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 39 where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. John Cena currently only makes part-time appearances, but fans want to see him return to break a record that has remained intact for 8366 days.

Ric Flair won his last world championship in May 2000. It’s been 23 years since Flair set the record to win 16 world titles in WWE. John Cena tied Flair’s record at the 2017 Royal Rumble by defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

A Twitter user recently asked fans whether they wanted to see the legend win his 17th world title and create a new record before he retires.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? 🏆 https://t.co/W8YNiDzB7b

The tweet was met with mixed responses, with many John Cena fans calling for their leader to break the record that was first created 8366 days ago as of this writing.

Alex @akga1ex WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? 🏆 https://t.co/W8YNiDzB7b FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Greg, but in the Playoffs 🇨🇦 @Gregair13 @WrestlingWCC

If it’s just a cheap one win and done, then no. @ruthidaholmes If John can give us at least six months of showing up every week, having matches, then heck yes. He deserves it.If it’s just a cheap one win and done, then no. @WrestlingWCC @ruthidaholmes If John can give us at least six months of showing up every week, having matches, then heck yes. He deserves it. If it’s just a cheap one win and done, then no.

Resu🫧 @spamandee WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? 🏆 https://t.co/W8YNiDzB7b He can literally lose it the next night and I wouldn’t gaf he deserves to pass Ric Flair twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… He can literally lose it the next night and I wouldn’t gaf he deserves to pass Ric Flair twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

JN🧞‍♂️ @JasonNtez WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? Should John Cena win his 17th world title before hanging it up? 🏆 https://t.co/W8YNiDzB7b That or a triple threat with Edge and Orton for one last time. twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… That or a triple threat with Edge and Orton for one last time. twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… https://t.co/hxOlMVuDMA

The Doctor of Thuganomics debuted in the company in 2002, two years after Flair set the record. Over the past 21 years, he has won 16 world championships and many fans want to see him surpass The Nature Boy to become the most decorated world champion of all time.

John Cena could return to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The 2023 WWE Draft is set to kick off on SmackDown this Friday night. The second night of the draft will be hosted on the following episode of RAW.

Triple H appeared on the April 24, 2023, episode of the red brand to address the draft and Roman Reigns’ absence. He unveiled the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, adding that Reigns would be drafted to either RAW or SmackDown along with his title. This would leave the new title for whichever brand he wasn't on.

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

He further added that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, or Seth Rollins win the title.

However, John Cena could return to take the title and break the record with it. This would allow the company to give Cena the record while elevating the value of the title.

Do you think The Cenation Leader should break The Nature Boy's record with the newly unveiled title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

