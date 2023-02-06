This Monday's episode of WWE RAW will determine the final participant of the dual-branded women's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event. The winner will challenge Bianca Belair for the red brand's Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Adam Pearce announced last week that Candice LeRae, Michin, Piper Niven, and Carmella would compete in a fatal four-way on WWE RAW for the red brand's final spot in the Chamber match. However, one superstar is seemingly upset at being excluded from it.

Replying to a Twitter post about the match, Dana Brooke claimed she has been working hard for an opportunity like this. The former 24/7 Champion has barely been on television since the belt was discounted. Check out what she said below:

"Crazy how I’ve been busting my ass for chances like this… #untappedpotential," tweeted Dana Brooke.

Brooke hasn't competed on WWE RAW since a quick defeat to IYO SKY on the November 14th episode of the show. She has, however, been a regular on Main Event and entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Who will face Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39?

The winner of the four-way qualifier on Monday night will join a stacked field in the women's Elimination Chamber Match. Liv Morgan, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez are all in it by being in the final five of the Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Natalya won a four-way on SmackDown to qualify for the Chamber.

Both brands are involved in this match after Rhea Ripley chose to face Charlotte Flair for the blue brand's Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 following her Royal Rumble victory. It will be interesting to see who will win and challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Title.

The popular choice is Asuka, who returned at the Rumble with a new look. She could be set for a massive push as WrestleMania season approaches. Meanwhile, the likes of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could also win, with Triple H being a gigantic fan of the latter.

Who do you think should win the women's Elimination Chamber Match? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Poll : Should Dana Brooke get more opportunities on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes