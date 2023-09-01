Former Bloodline member sends a message to Edge weeks after his "last" WWE match

WWE Superstar and one-half of the current tag team champions, Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to send a message to Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar recently competed in the final match of his current contract, and possibly his WWE career. He defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in an emotional turn of events.

Weeks after Edge's win, he received a heartfelt message from Zayn, who praised him for auctioning his latest ring gear for SamiForSyria.

"Edge is a fantastic guy. He got special ring gear made for his last event in Toronto, wore it, signed it & is now auctioning it off, with 100% of proceeds going to http://SamiForSyria.com to fund our mobile clinics in Syria. Much [love] EdgeRatedR Stay tuned for a link to bid soon" wrote Zayn

Check out Zayn's tweet dedicated to the Hall of Famer:

The former Bloodline member further clarified that he didn't ask Edge to auction his ring gear, instead, it was a heartfelt gesture initiated by the WWE legend himself.

"By the way, I didn’t ask him to do this. It’s something he set up internally with WWE Auctions and Fanatics. I only found out after the fact from them. He went out of his way to do it." Zayn added

Check out Zayn's follow-up tweet:

Edge recently addressed his WWE future amid speculations

There have been a lot of rumors about Edge's future in the professional wrestling business.

The multi-time world champion recently took to social media to break his silence, and emphasised that there are no hard feelings between him and WWE. He also mentioned that the company has offered him a contract extension but he is yet to make a decision. The Hall of Famer said:

"There's nothing going on. There are no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything. They didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice is a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career."

The Rated-R Superstar added:

"A lot of people will say, 'You should retire at WrestleMania,' but it's not their career. Friday night was really special for me. I don't know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. If we think we can, then great. I need to sit with it. Just know, whatever it is that I do, whether it's Percy Jackson or wrestling or sitting in my rocking chair, it's because I'm having fun and having fun at this stage in my life, and raising my kids are the two most important things. I hope that clears things up." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Rated-R Superstar.

