Former champion announces daughter's birth amid WWE hiatus; Bayley sends a heartfelt message

Bayley has offered hearty congratulations to one of her fellow WWE Superstars after he delivered some fantastic news about his personal life. Monday Night RAW star Dragon Lee recently announced that he and his wife welcomed their daughter to the world.

He revealed the news on his official Instagram and X/Twitter accounts, along with a beautiful picture of himself holding his baby moments after her birth.

Many WWE stars commented on Lee's Instagram post with their well wishes, including the likes of Rey Mysterio, Chelsea Green, and others. Bayley replied to the LWO member's tweet with her own congratulatory message:

"Congrats my Bro," she tweeted to Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee has been away from WWE television since before Christmas, recently confirming that his daughter's birth was the reason for his hiatus. It remains to be seen when the former NXT North American Champion will return to Monday Night RAW. The entire wrestling world is happy for him following this monumental moment in his life.

Bayley recently joined WWE RAW

Bayley will be around when Dragon Lee returns, courtesy of both of them being on the same brand. The Role Model was recently moved to RAW as part of the WWE Transfer Window. She lost to Nia Jax on her first match back on the red brand this week, but the future seems bright.

A big match against Roxanne Perez might be set in stone, based on their interactions over the past 10 days. Perhaps the two former NXT Women's Champions will meet each other in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble Match next Saturday. The former WWE Women's Champion will also want more gold following her reign on top of the SmackDown women's division.

Winning almost every title there is to win in WWE, Bayley may have the Women's Intercontinental Championship in her sights. She would instantly elevate the belt upon winning it, more than it has elevated Lyra Valkyria so far following her win over Dakota Kai to become the inaugural champion.

