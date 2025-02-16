Former champion announces decision to hang up the wrestling boots before March 2025; WWE star Zelina Vega has a message for him

The Road to WWE WrestleMania is an exciting time of the year, not just in WWE but in other promotions as well. Some legends rise while others ride off into the sunset.

One such name planning to hang up his boots is Homicide. In the wake of his retirement announcement, SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has sent an emotional message to the LAX member.

The Latin Terror, at 47, has decided that 2025 would be his last year as an active performer. The former TNA X Division Champion wants to wrap it up before March and become a full-time producer.

Homicide has been receiving an outpouring of love and praise since his bittersweet announcement. WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega also dropped a heartfelt comment on an Instagram post, noting that the Latin Terror inspired her.

"We love you @homicideoutlaw a lot of us will forever be inspired by you homie. Ty for repping us and fighting for us, always!

Check out the Instagram post below:

What's next for Zelina Vega in WWE?

Zelina Vega was recently drafted to SmackDown via the transfer window. In the process, she parted ways with the LWO on Monday Night RAW.

The 34-year-old Superstar is now hoping to work her way up in the women's division. She recently teased the idea of going after Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship.

Now that she is no longer associated with any group, many fans have also been buzzing about the possibility of Zelina Vega pairing up with her husband, Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black). During the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. talked about the idea of Vega and Black working together in the future.

"Malakai Black, he would fit right in with so many scenarios in WWE land. I mean, his wife is there, of course. But I mean, he would fit into any dark story you wanna interject him in, like just immediately," he said.

The former House of Black leader was let go from AEW along with Miro and Ricky Starks. The Absolute One wasted no time joining NXT earlier this week.

Will Rusev and Aleister Black follow in his footsteps and return to their old stomping grounds? Only time will tell.

