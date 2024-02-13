Former champion backstage at WWE RAW; could return after 99 days

The WWE Universe is speculating on various happenings as The Road to WrestleMania continues with a stop at tonight's RAW in Lexington, KY. Word is that a multi-time champion could be returning to in-ring action.

Nikki Cross has not wrestled since the RAW Battle Royal won by Zoey Stark on November 6. Before that, she teamed with Natalya for a loss to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the October 23 show, and her last singles bout was a win over Kiana James at the October 9 tapings.

However, the 34-year-old Scottish superstar was brought to Kentucky for tonight's RAW, and she is currently backstage at the Rupp Arena.

As seen below, Cross took to Instagram before RAW to channel her inner Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She included two photos with the post and quoted the character.

"''USE THE WORDS ‘LITTLE’ AND ‘GIRL’ TO ADDRESS ME AGAIN, AND I CAN’T GUARANTEE YOUR SAFETY.'' -Wednesday Addams. In Lexington, Kentucky at the @rupp_arena for #WWERaw," she wrote.

The final WWE 24/7 Champion has been at some recent events this year, but kept away from storylines for the most part. She graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a master's degree in history several months back, and recently celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary with Killian Dain.

WWE will continue the build for Elimination Chamber on the Road to WrestleMania 40 with tonight's live RAW from the Rupp Arena. The following lineup was announced:

JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth

Imperium vs. The New Day and Jey Uso

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Liv Morgan

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Ivar vs. LA Knight

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley

What are your bold predictions for this week's RAW and SmackDown shows? Who will win tonight - R-Truth or JD McDonagh? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE