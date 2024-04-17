Former champion breaks character following WWE RAW; reacts to painful fall

A WWE Superstar has broken character on social media today following last night's edition of RAW at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Chelsea Green returned to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2023 and has established herself as a star on the main roster. She took to her Instagram story today to reflect on a painful moment with AEW star Deonna Purrazzo.

The two stars used to compete in TNA Wrestling, and Green shared a video of the two falling from a ladder and crashing through a table during a Slammiversary event. The WWE RAW star noted that she can still feel the move in her bones and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven got back on track with a victory last night on the red brand. The unlikely duo defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a tag team match. Chance and Carter dethroned Niven and Green of the titles last December, but dropped the titles to The Kabuki Warriors in January.

Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon about "new era" comments

Wrestling legend Vince Russo took the promotion to task for claiming it is a new era following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon claiming it was a new era for the company during WrestleMania weekend. Russo stated that WWE RAW feels the same as usual following The Show of Shows and he wouldn't be bragging about it if he were in charge.

"Being that Vince [McMahon] isn't there anymore, he's not the bess. There are people above him. the more power and more control that Triple H can have, the better. But you're gonna go out there and talk about a new era, you wife is gonna go out there and talk about the 'Paul Levesque Era', and this is it? I don't know if I would be bragging about it, to be honest with you," said Russo. [From 03:53 onwards]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Vince Russo has also previously stated that he has been disappointed with the booking of Chelsea Green as of late on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the promotion has anything worthwhile planned for the veteran following her victory last night.

