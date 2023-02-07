Former champion breaks silence after making an in-ring return on WWE RAW following a 6-month hiatus

WWE Superstar Carmella sent a message following her triumphant in-ring return on RAW this week.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was forced to take a hiatus from in-ring action after suffering an injury during a live event in August 2022. In October, Carmella confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage and had to undergo ectopic pregnancy treatment.

She returned to the squared circle to compete in a high-stakes match on this week's RAW. Carmella locked horns with Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and "Michin" Mia Yim in the final Elimination Chamber qualifier.

The returning superstar emerged victorious and sealed the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Carmella took to Twitter following the show to boast about her victory and said she did exactly what she had claimed. She also used her old catchphrase, "Mella is Money," to assert the sentiment.

"I told y’all I was gonna win.. and that’s EXACTLY what I did!! MELLA IS MONEY!!," she tweeted.

Carmella will face Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya in the Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of this bout will get the chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

How did Carmella suffer a head injury at WWE live event

Carmella locked horns with Asuka and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match for the RAW Women's Championship at a WWE live event in August. An unplanned spot saw Belair bump heads with Carmella while attempting a backflip. The match ended immediately as Carmella rolled out of the ring, where medical staff attended to her.

A month later, she suffered a miscarriage and shared details of her grueling medical procedures. Carmella also took the opportunity to send love and best wishes to those who had to undergo similar challenges.

Her husband and WWE commentator Corey Graves was ecstatic to see her make her in-ring return this week. Fans loved his reaction to Carmella's huge win on the red brand.

