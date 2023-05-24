Former champion breaks silence after massive win on WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle shared an optimistic message following a massive win against the Imperium faction on this week's WWE RAW.

Last night on the red brand, Imperium stopped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they addressed the WWE Universe ahead of their bout against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Gunther and his boys invaded the ring, attempting to outnumber KO and Zayn, but Matt Riddle rushed to their aid. Due to this, the company announced a huge 6-man tag team match between Imperium and Owens, Zayn, & Riddle on WWE RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser and Sami Zayn later began the bout during the show's main event. Kaiser punched Zayn into the corner, but the latter flipped it and tagged The Original Bro in.

After Riddle's assist, Sami tossed Vinci into the turnbuckles in the match's waning moments. Finally, as KO tagged in, the former Honorary Uce blasted Vinci with a Helluva Kick, after which Owens hit a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Riddle emerged victorious alongside the current Tag Team Champions and will look to carry that momentum forward. He took to Twitter to break the silence on his most notable victory against Imperium thus far.

"Just another beautiful night being a stallion bro #bro #stallion #wwe #wweraw," Riddle wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Following last night's edition of WWE RAW, the company hinted at a love triangle

After last night's edition of the red brand, WWE could put Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy in a love-triangle storyline with Maxxine Dupri.

Chad Gable clearly disapproved of Otis' weird on-screen relationship with Maxxine Dupri. However, this week's edition of RAW saw Gable and Maxxine finally getting along after the latter assisted them in defeating The Viking Raiders.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Maxxine Dupri and Otis pose together in newly shared backstage photo Maxxine Dupri and Otis pose together in newly shared backstage photo https://t.co/GFsMPIH6hl

Gable and Maxxine shared a brief exchange post-match when all three of them were headed towards the entrance ramp, which may have been a subtle tease for an impending split for both teams, as Maxxine is a member of Maximum Male Models. This week's RAW did not feature any of her stablemates.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions could part ways in the coming days.

What did you think of Matt Riddle's message on his impressive win against Imperium? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes