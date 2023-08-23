Former champion claims his match against Goldberg is the greatest feat of strength in WWE history

A 43-year-old WWE Superstar has claimed that his match against Goldberg is the greatest feat of strength in WWE history.

The legend battled Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019 in a one-sided match. The Showoff made his way to the ring first and cut a promo before the bell. Ziggler claimed that Goldberg was afraid of him and then the WCW Icon made his way to the ring.

Ziggler got in some offense early and connected with a Superkick for a near fall. However, the veteran responded with a Spear and followed it up with a Jackhammer for a quick pinfall victory. After the match, Dolph Ziggler grabbed the microphone again and continued to talk trash.

The Hall of Famer came back down to the ring and hit Ziggler with another Spear. The former World Heavyweight Champion wasn't done and grabbed the microphone yet again. The 2-time Universal Champion came to the ring for a third time and leveled Ziggler with another Spear.

The company's official Twitter account asked fans to name the greatest feat of strength in company history today. Dolph Ziggler humorously responded and said it was his match against the WCW legend at SummerSlam 2019.

WWE veteran wants to see Goldberg at AEW All In

Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff recently disclosed that he would get a kick out of seeing Goldberg appear at AEW All In.

All Elite Wrestling is getting set to host one of the biggest wrestling shows in history this Sunday night at Wembley Stadium. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that he would like to see the 56-year-old star appear at All In.

Bischoff added that former superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné would also be a huge surprise for fans if she were to appear at All In this Sunday in London.

"I think Goldberg would be a big surprise and it would be exciting. I would get a kick out of that. Sasha [Mercedes Mone] would be huge. Someone that was a huge star in WWE over the last couple of years –- whether it is Goldberg or more so Sasha Banks, she was more of a regular part of WWE –- either one of them would be a huge surprise." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

All In is already set to be a massive show, but a couple of surprises would make it even more newsworthy. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the legend and if he will get to have the retirement match he is hoping for.

