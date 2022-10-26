Nikki Cross got quite the makeover when she returned at the end of WWE RAW last night.

At the end of WWE RAW last night, Cross cost Bianca Belair her match against Bayley. This led fans to believe for a brief moment that she would be joining Damage CTRL. But moments later, Cross attacked Bayley as well, taking her out and leaving all four women lying to close the show.

While there were traces of the crazy Nikki Cross present from her days in WWE NXT, her look was much different than what fans are used to seeing from that character.

Doudrop took to social media to comment on her former tag team partner's attire she wore last night on WWE RAW:

"*backstreet boys-larger than life intensifies*," Doudrop said in a tweet.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Did Nikki Cross just insert herself into the RAW Women's Title picture?

Nikki Cross attacked both Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL last night on RAW. With the lines being drawn amongst the division, it doesn't appear that Cross is looking to make friends in the RAW women's locker room.

It certainly appears that Nikki's return last night was a way to immediately insert herself into a match for the RAW Women's Championship.

Some fans would have loved to see Cross involved in WarGames next month. However, she seemingly just attacked both teams that she would've been a part of in one fell swoop. Currently, it doesn't appear likely at this time that Crazy Nikki will be part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series next month.

What did you think of the return of the Cross character last night on WWE RAW? Would you like to see Doudrop revert back to Piper Niven when she returns to television from injury? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Are you happy to see the Nikki Cross character back? Yes No 0 votes