Create

Doudrop compares Nikki Cross’ new WWE gear to 1990’s band The Backstreet Boys

By Matt Black
Modified Oct 26, 2022 03:35 AM IST
Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross made her return last night on WWE RAW.

Nikki Cross got quite the makeover when she returned at the end of WWE RAW last night.

At the end of WWE RAW last night, Cross cost Bianca Belair her match against Bayley. This led fans to believe for a brief moment that she would be joining Damage CTRL. But moments later, Cross attacked Bayley as well, taking her out and leaving all four women lying to close the show.

While there were traces of the crazy Nikki Cross present from her days in WWE NXT, her look was much different than what fans are used to seeing from that character.

Doudrop took to social media to comment on her former tag team partner's attire she wore last night on WWE RAW:

"*backstreet boys-larger than life intensifies*," Doudrop said in a tweet.
*backstreet boys-larger than life intensifies* twitter.com/wwenikkiash/st…

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Did Nikki Cross just insert herself into the RAW Women's Title picture?

Nikki Cross attacked both Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL last night on RAW. With the lines being drawn amongst the division, it doesn't appear that Cross is looking to make friends in the RAW women's locker room.

It certainly appears that Nikki's return last night was a way to immediately insert herself into a match for the RAW Women's Championship.

Some fans would have loved to see Cross involved in WarGames next month. However, she seemingly just attacked both teams that she would've been a part of in one fell swoop. Currently, it doesn't appear likely at this time that Crazy Nikki will be part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series next month.

SHE'S BACK!!!!!!!!Look who just returned on #WWERaw to take out @itsBayleyWWE! 😲 https://t.co/rmC7Bv7jiq

What did you think of the return of the Cross character last night on WWE RAW? Would you like to see Doudrop revert back to Piper Niven when she returns to television from injury? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Are you happy to see the Nikki Cross character back?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...