Former Champion defeated in 5 seconds at WWE live event in the UK

Baron Corbin lost to Rick Boogs in five seconds at a recent WWE live event in Birmingham, England.

WWE returned to the UK this week as part of their post-WrestleMania European tour. Raw Superstars were at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on April 26, with Seth Rollins and The Miz starting the night.

After Rollins defeated The Miz, Corbin came out next for his match against Boogs. However, the former United States Champion's misery on television followed him to the live events. He lost to Boogs after just five seconds via rollup, as per Locks Results.

Corbin was unhappy with the result and demanded another match. Birmingham native Butch came out to answer the challenge. Butch, who received a huge pop from the hometown crowd, made sure that Corbin's night remained disappointing.

It has been a rough start to 2023 for Baron Corbin, who has not won a match on television or at live events. JBL even cut ties with him for losing too much during their brief partnership.

Fans convinced Baron Corbin will be rapackaged after the WWE Draft

Akira Tozawa made fun of Baron Corbin a couple of weeks ago on Raw during a backstage segment about the draft. Tozawa claimed that no brand wants Corbin and that he will go undrafted.

Some fans are convinced that Triple H is planning to repackage Corbin after the draft. Some even liked the idea of him going back to his Sad Corbin persona, which was starting to get over in 2021 before he underwent another gimmick change.

Stu @DawgVanDam Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw https://t.co/eqyRIWr1mY

Going undrafted is something a WWE Superstar wouldn't want on their resume. However, great storytelling could pay off in a big way. Heath Slater went undrafted in 2016, but his story ended on a high note. Slater became the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Rhyno.

