Former champion demands appreciation following surprise attack on WWE RAW

A former champion made an unlikely appearance on the most recent edition of WWE RAW alongside their tag team partner. The superstar in question, Isla Dawn, sent a message to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark after the show.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had drafted Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to the red brand during the 2024 WWE Draft 2024. The Unholy Union had been drafted by SmackDown last year after a promising run in NXT. The duo, however, made sporadic television appearances and featured in only a handful of matches after moving to the main roster.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre made a surprise appearance during a title match on the May 3 edition of Monday Night RAW. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions attacked Bianca Belair just when it looked like she was going to score the win for her team. The champions, however, retained their title after the match ended in a DQ.

After the bell rang, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark joined in on the beatdown as the four superstars decimated the champions. Later in the show, the Scottish duo expressed their desire to challenge for the titles at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Isla Dawn recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to Baszler and Stark, stating she was waiting for the duo to thank The Unholy Union for saving them from losing their bout:

"Patiently waiting for a thank you from Shayna and Zoey for saving them from being losers last night. You're welcome!" she wrote.

WWE Superstar opens up about her time at NXT UK

Isla Dawn was part of NXT UK for four years, between 2018 and 2022, before moving to the United States. WWE shut down the brand in September 2022, suggesting it could be relaunched as NXT Europe. The relaunch was expected to occur in 2023 but has not happened yet.

During an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Isla Dawn opened up about her experience at NXT UK. She also reflected on the brand getting shut down.

"It was heartbreaking actually, it really was because I've been with NXT UK kind of from the formation so I have so much attachment to it. So, it was really heartbreaking and it was scary. I found out really quickly that I'd be moving to the UK, so that was great and that was like finally, my dream, I'm going to NXT. But, there was a lot of my friends and a lot of people that I'd grown up alongside in wrestling that never got the same, and it was such a bittersweet moment because I was so excited but I knew they weren't getting that," said Dawn. [0:44-1:17]

WWE has teased a potential championship match for The Unholy Union in their home country at the upcoming premium live event. It remains to be seen if the duo gets to compete for the titles in front of the Scottish crowd.

