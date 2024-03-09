Former champion gives Judgment Day member a harsh new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

A WWE RAW star has given a member of The Judgment Day a harsh new nickname ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

A massive Gauntlet match has been announced for next Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, and The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will be competing to determine Intercontinental Champion Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40. Dominik Mysterio battled The Ring General last week on RAW but was no match for the Intercontinental Champion.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown in Texas, former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis took to social media to poke fun at JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day member shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing a shot from this past Monday's RAW to the film Rocky IV. Otis reacted by giving McDonagh a new nickname, as seen in his post below.

"McNugch.....JD McNugch!!!!!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could leave The Judgment Day for another WWE faction

Dominik Mysterio has excelled as a heel in the faction and even got booed at his own wedding this week. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes the former NXT North American Champion could be looking to make a change.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that Mysterio could be looking to get out of the group based on Rhea Ripley's reaction to his match against Gunther this past Monday night. Apter added that Mysterio could join another established faction on the roster for an easy transition.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [24:12 onwards]

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the champions at WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think Dominik Mysterio will leave The Judgment Day this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion