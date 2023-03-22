Former champion has hilarious one-word reaction to partner's notes on Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker teamed up with Carmelo Hayes to take on Pretty Deadly on WWE NXT this week. Hayes’ partner, Trick Williams, was at ringside, taking notes throughout the match.

Breakker hit Kit Wilson with a Spear before tagging in his partner for the Nothin' But Net before they picked up the win. After the match, Melo handed the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker as the show ended.

Throughout the match, Williams was extremely animated as he tried to figure out how the champion worked and moved into the ring. Later in the show, he shared a photo of the notes on Twitter.

"2 left feet. He don't got no vision. He like to catch the double leg. The boy strong."

Carmelo Hayes reacted to his partner’s notes with a hilarious one-word response.

“Memorized 🫡”

It looks like Williams did not find too many weaknesses in the NXT Champion’s defense. However, Hayes will still try to do whatever he can when he faces Breakker.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes will be the youngest main event in WrestleMania weekend history

Bron Breakker will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. The two superstars will main event the show on WrestleMania weekend.

Bron is currently 25, while Hayes is 28. The combined age for the upcoming championship match at Stand & Deliver is 53. It means they will have the youngest main event at WrestleMania weekend.

The two youngsters have taken the brand by storm over the past couple of years and have had impressive matches. Melo is a former NXT North American Champion who helped elevate the value of the title during his reign.

This will probably be the biggest match of both men’s careers. Fans might see Breakker drop the title to Hayes at Stand & Deliver before making his main roster debut following WrestleMania 39.

