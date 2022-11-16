Former champion has hilarious one-word reaction to Rhea Ripley WarGames announcement 

WWE Superstar Bayley has taken to social media to react to Rhea Ripley joining her Survivor Series: WarGames team.

At the historic Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event later this month, Bianca Belair and Bayley will lead teams into the main roster's first-ever Women's WarGames match. Bianca has already aligned with Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in preparation. Bayley and Damage CTRL, on the other hand, have enlisted the help of Nikki Cross, who assisted them at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, the leader of Damage CTRL has taken to Twitter to celebrate the final addition to the team. On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day joined forces with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross for the match. Taking to her official Twitter account, Bayley celebrated the huge acquisition with a single word. In her caption, The Role Model simply wrote 'MAMI."

There is still one remaining spot on Bianca Belair's team for the match, which many speculate will be filled by a returning Becky Lynch. This would make sense, given that Lynch was written off TV after being attacked by Damage CTRL.

What was the fan reaction to Bayley's Rhea Ripley reference?

The WWE Universe has taken to social media to respond to The Role Model's tweet.

One fan claimed to be disappointed, requesting Sasha Banks and Naomi instead.

One fan expressed their excitement for Survivor Series.

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @itsBayleyWWE Survivor Series in Boston is gonna be awesome and the Survivor Series fallout #WWERaw in Norfolk, Virginia should be really interesting too! @itsBayleyWWE Survivor Series in Boston is gonna be awesome and the Survivor Series fallout #WWERaw in Norfolk, Virginia should be really interesting too!

Another responded with a picture of Rhea Ripley and Damage CTRL.

One member of the WWE Universe told Bayley to "go touch some grass."

One fan called for the return of Welsh Superstar Tegan Nox.

Joey Romano @JoeyRomanoWWE @itsBayleyWWE I was hoping for a big return like Tegan Knox @NixonNewell or someone else, I'm pretty sure Belair is going to ask Candice LaRae to join their team @itsBayleyWWE I was hoping for a big return like Tegan Knox @NixonNewell or someone else, I'm pretty sure Belair is going to ask Candice LaRae to join their team

One fan shared an image of a surprised dog, dubbing the group "Mami CTRL"

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26th, 2022.

What did you think of Bayley's tweet? Who do you think will win at Survivor Series: WarGames? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Are you excited for Survivor Series: War Games? Yes No 0 votes