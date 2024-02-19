Former champion left fuming after being excluded from recent WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has conveyed a message of displeasure ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

A last-chance Battle Royal is set to take place on this week's show to determine the final participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. WWE announced the match on their social media accounts, featuring a poster with superstars such as Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, and Michin.

Chelsea Green has now reacted to the announcement. She took to Twitter and expressed her fury about not being featured on the poster. She went on to question whether WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had something to do with this.

"WHO MADE THIS GRAPHIC AND WHERE IS MY BEAUTIFUL FACE?!? wtf @ScrapDaddyAP this was your doing, wasn’t it!???!!" Chelsea wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Chelsea Green recently shared details regarding her WWE return

Chelsea Green has proven herself to be one of the most entertaining stars on WWE programming since making her return to the company last year.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she was desperate to make a comeback and didn't really care what WWE had planned for her. According to Chelsea, there were no significant plans initially, so they decided to feature her in the Women's Royal Rumble and build her from there.

"I said, I just want to come back. I don't care what you do with me. Because at that point, I didn't. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove to them. I didn't know how and they had no idea. And then I think that it was like well, I mean, we've got her, she signed, why don't we just use her in the Rumble and we'll go from there," Chelsea Green said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Chelsea Green moving forward.

