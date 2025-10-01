Former champion makes cryptic post during WWE hiatus

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 01, 2025 22:36 GMT
The WWE fans haven't seen this superstar since Worlds Collide (Photo Credit: WWE.com)

Leader of Legado Del Fantasma, WWE Superstar Santos Escobar, has been missing from a SmackDown ring for quite some time. The former Cruiserweight Champion knows fans are waiting, and sent a strange message through X/Twitter.

While the former El Hijo del Fantasma hasn't exactly been a megastar on the main roster, Escobar has settled into the SmackDown brand alongside Angel and Berto as an exciting trio. The pair of Angel and Berto have come close to tag team glory a handful of times, while Escobar has battled for the United States Title a handful of times.

Originally, it seemed that Escobar and company were set to take over the blue brand after Escobar left the LWO in 2023, forming a new Legado Del Fantasma with Angel and Berto replacing Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. The leader of the group even managed to pick up wins over names like Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, WWE cooled off on the now 41-year-old Superstar.

Escobar hasn't touched a ring since June, when he and the rest of LDF defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano in trios action at WWE Worlds Collide. Today, Escobar posted a black-and-white photo of himself staring down at a city, accompanied by an hourglass emoji.

We've seen this tactic before, as Karrion Kross and Scarlet would often use the hourglass while they were waiting for their next opportunity.

Santos Escobar's WWE career so far

Escobar joined WWE NXT in 2020 during the pandemic era, a strange time for wrestling and everything else. Under his old name, El Hijo del Fantasma, he won the Cruiserweight Title in a tournament.

Legado Del Fantasma would soon form, with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, two other competitors in the tournament, siding to create a somewhat dominant heel faction.

The trio would arrive on SmackDown together, joining Zelina Vega. They'd soon turn face when Escobar greeted and thanked Mysterio for inspiring him in his youth. Thus, the new Latino World Order was formed. It wasn't long before Santos left, after new member Carlito accused him of setting Rey up against Logan Paul.

Since then, the former champion has been squandered. Hopefully, with his tease today, something big is cooking for Santos Escobar.

Edited by Greg Bush
